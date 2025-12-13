The Seahawks signed Saubert (calf) to a one-year contract extension, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Saubert joined Seattle on a one-year contract in March after spending the previous campaign with the division-rival 49ers. The veteran tight end has never figured into a significant role as a pass-catcher during his 10-year career, and he's now on his ninth team in Seattle. He's been well regarded for his value as a blocker, and that's been the basis of his role with the Seahawks, tallying one catch over seven appearances this season. Saubert has been dealing with a calf injury that's kept him on IR over the last six games, and he was designated to return to practice Wednesday.