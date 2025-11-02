Saubert (calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Saubert was unable to practice all week due to his calf injury, and his movement to the injured reserve gives Nick Kallerup at least four weeks of opportunities for more offensive snaps at tight end behind AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo. According to Boyle, a main reason for the move to the injured reserve is making space on the active roster for additions such as safety Jerrick Reed II.