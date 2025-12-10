The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Saubert (calf) has been designated for return from IR, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Saubert has missed Seattle's last six games due to a lingering calf injury, but he's now ready to resume practicing and will have a 21-day window wherein he can ramp up his activity level without counting against the active roster. The Seahawks can activate him from IR at any point in that span, health permitting. Once ready to return, Saubert will stand to contribute as a depth option at tight end.