Seahawks' Erik Walden: Nursing hip ailment
Walden is dealing with a hip flexor injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hip flexor's can be somewhat tricky. Right now, Walden's hip injury is masked by minimal details regarding the extent of the ailment. It's tough to establish a timeline for a return with little information other than the injury itself, but the timing of the injury is rough considering 53-man roster trims are lurking on the horizon.
