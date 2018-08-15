Walden agreed to a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walden earned over 500 defensive snaps as a rotational outside linebacker with the Titans in 2017, ultimately logging 36 tackles and four sacks in 16 games. In Seattle, he'll likely compete with Barkevious Mingo, D.J. Alexander and Shaquem Griffin for snaps opposite starting OLB K.J. Wright.

More News
Our Latest Stories