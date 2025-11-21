Jones (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones was added to the injury report after opening the week with a full practice Wednesday. The linebacker was able to return to action in Week 11 after missing one game with a knee injury, so his limited workload Thursday isn't a major concern. Jones will look to erase any worries about his status for Week 12 against the Buccaneers by practicing in full Friday.