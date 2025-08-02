Jones (knee/personal) returned to practice Friday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Jones got past his knee injury before training camp, but an undisclosed personal issue kept him away from the team. The 25-year-old linebacker returned to his starting role at inside linebacker where he posted 94 sacks (48 solo), two pass breakups and an interception over 10 games with the Seahawks last season. Jones should be a premier IDP option again in 2025.