Jones (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round tilt against San Francisco.

Jones popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to an illness, but his ailment isn't considered severe enough for him to miss Saturday's playoff contest. The fifth-year pro ended the 2025 regular season with 126 tackles (60 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and seven pass defenses (four interceptions and a pick-six) across 15 games.