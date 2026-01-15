Jones (illness) didn't participate in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones popped up on the injury report Wednesday but will look to be healthy in time for Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the 49ers. While his availability in practice Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity towards his status for the game, Tyrice Knight (shoulder) and Patrick O'Connell would be in line for increased playing time if Jones ends up being unable to play.