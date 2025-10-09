default-cbs-image
Jones (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones played 100 percent of defensive snaps and logged seven tackles in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The issue shouldn't be overly concerning at this point in the week, though Jones' practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

