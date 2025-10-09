Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Dealing with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jones played 100 percent of defensive snaps and logged seven tackles in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The issue shouldn't be overly concerning at this point in the week, though Jones' practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Seven stops in Week 5 loss•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Eight tackles in win•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Seven tackles in easy win•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Tallies 10 tackles in Week 2•