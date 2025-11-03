Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's contest against the Commanders.
Jones is dealing with an apparent knee injury, which he likely suffered in the first half, and he'll now be forced to take a seat until the conclusion of Sunday Night Football. In his absence, Tyrice Knight and Chazz Surratt are candidates to step into larger roles at interior linebacker versus Washington.
