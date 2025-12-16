Jones recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.

Jones was able to pace the team in takedowns, reaching double-digit stops for the third straight game and fifth time overall this season. The linebacker is now up to 104 total tackles (53 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding seven passes defensed, five of which are interceptions, and a defensive touchdown over 12 contests in his first full campaign with Seattle.