Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The middle linebacker left the Seahawks' Week 9 victory over the commanders with a knee injury and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice before failing to be able to practice Friday. With the 25-year-old being unable to participate Friday, Tyrice Knight will likely get the start Sunday at inside linebacker opposite Drake Thomas.