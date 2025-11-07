default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The middle linebacker left the Seahawks' Week 9 victory over the commanders with a knee injury and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice before failing to be able to practice Friday. With the 25-year-old being unable to participate Friday, Tyrice Knight will likely get the start Sunday at inside linebacker opposite Drake Thomas.

