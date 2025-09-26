Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Eight tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones recorded eight total tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals.
Jones finished second on the team in takedowns, while also combining with Leonard Williams to get to quarterback Kyler Murray in the third quarter. The linebacker has now registered 33 total tackles (18 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also producing two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over four games this season.
