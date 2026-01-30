Jones (chest) was a limited participant during Thursday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones is working through a chest injury that he likely picked up during the Seahawks' victory over the Rams during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, when he tallied eight tackles (six solo) while playing every single defensive snap. The Seahawks have limited their practice sessions during the bye week, so Jones' practice participation during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8 will provide more clarity on his injury progression.