Jones recorded 12 tackles (two solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Jones intercepted an errant pass from Vikings QB Max Brosmer and returned it 85 yards for his first career pick-six. This was a monster performance by Jones, who returned to the lineup after missing last week's game with a knee injury. The 26-year-old linebacker has been a consistent fantasy contributor this season with 8.3 tackles per game in addition to five interceptions.