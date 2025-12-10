Jones posted 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

Jones has stacked up 94 tackles (48 solo) through 11 games, putting him firmly on track for a fourth straight season with 100-plus stops. However, the 2021 third-round pick is contributing more in pass defense with career highs in pass breakups (seven) and interceptions (five), returning one for a touchdown last week. Jones should continue to be an elite fantasy contributor down the stretch.