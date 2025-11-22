Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a knee injury, and he had his practice reps limited during Friday's session, which earned him the questionable tag for Sunday's game. With Tyrice Knight (concussion) already ruled out for Week 11, Chazz Surratt would be poised to start at inside linebacker alongside Drake Thomas if Jones is not cleared to play.