Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

A knee injury limited Jones' practice participation over the last two days of Week 12 prep, and he'll end up being sidelined for the second time in three games. With Jones and Tyrice Knight (concussion) both inactive, Chazz Surratt is expected to step into a starting role at inside linebacker alongside Drake Thomas for Sunday's road game. Jones will look to progress enough in his recovery to return for the Seahawks' Week 13 clash against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 30.