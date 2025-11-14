default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The inside linebacker was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Jones missed last Sunday's win over the Cardinals after suffering the injury the week before. His participation is a good sign, but his status is still worth monitoring as Sunday's showdown with the Rams approaches.

