Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The middle linebacker was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough after leaving Seattle's Week 9 victory over the Commanders. Jones was wearing a brace on his right knee during Thursday's session, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. The fifth-year pro played on nearly every defensive snap for Seattle before last Sunday, and he has 65 tackles (31 solo) and five pass breakups, including three interceptions, on the year.