Jones (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones suffered a knee injury Week 9 versus Washington and didn't play in this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He ended last week as a DNP at practice, so his estimation as a limited participant Wednesday is at least a step in the right direction. For Jones to have a chance to play this Sunday versus the Rams, however, he'll almost certainly need to participate in an actual practice by the weekend.