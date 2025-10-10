Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Jones was unable to practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, so his return to practice Thursday is a step in the right direction. The linebacker will have one more chance to log a full session before Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
