Jones recorded 13 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

The inside linebacker also played on all 57 defensive snaps. Jones now has 37 stops (19 solo) in three games since being traded to the Seahawks by the Titans on Oct. 23. Jones has 81 tackles (48 solo) and three passes defensed on the year.

