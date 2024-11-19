Jones recorded 13 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
The inside linebacker also played on all 57 defensive snaps. Jones now has 37 stops (19 solo) in three games since being traded to the Seahawks by the Titans on Oct. 23. Jones has 81 tackles (48 solo) and three passes defensed on the year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Tallies nine stops•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Active to face Los Angeles•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Monster production in debut•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Traded to Seahawks•
-
Titans' Ernest Jones: Second double-digit tackling effort•