Jones tallied eight total tackles (three solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Jones tied Devon Witherspoon and Coby Bryant for the second-most total tackles on Seattle's defense while also picking off Brock Purdy early into the third quarter of Sunday's loss. Since being traded from the Rams to the Seahawks midway through last season, the South Carolina product has been one of the best inside linebackers in football, recording 102 total tackles and four passes defended, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble through 11 games. He's expected to remain one of the Seahawks' top defensive playmakers in a Week 2 matchup against the Steelers.