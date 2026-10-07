Jones recorded 12 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding an interception during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Jones was masterful in Week 4, leading the team in tackles in the victory. The linebacker was able to get to quarterback Justin Herbert for his first sack of the season in the second quarter before intercepting a pass from the QB later in the quarter. Jones has now compiled 41 total tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting a pass over four contests to open the 2026 campaign.