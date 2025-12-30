Jones recorded five total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 27-10 win over Carolina.

Jones had his four-game streak of reaching at least 10 tackles snapped, but he still finished one stop short of the team lead in Week 17. The linebacker has now compiled 121 total tackles (58 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding seven passes defensed, five of which are interceptions, and a defensive touchdown over 14 contests this season.