Jones posted 12 tackles (four solo) during the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday.

Jones posted double-digit tackles for a fourth consecutive game (and sixth time this season), and he finished Thursday's game as the second-leading tackler behind Drake Thomas (13). Jones was the only Seattle defender to play all 92 defensive snaps and came close to giving the Seahawks possession in overtime, but his interception off Matthew Stafford was reversed after replay showed the ball hit the ground. Jones is up to 116 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to his total in the Seahawks' Week 17 road tilt against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.