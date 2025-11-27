Jones (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones has missed two of the Seahawks' last three games due to a knee injury, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday puts him on track to play against the Vikings on Sunday. The 2021 third-rounder has accumulated 71 tackles (36 solo) and five pass defenses (three interceptions) across nine regular-season games.