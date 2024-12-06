Jones (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but he was able to participate without any restrictions during Thursday's session and should be good to go against Arizona on Sunday. Jones has played every single defensive snap in nine of 11 games this season, and over his last three outings he's tallied 31 tackles (17 solo).
