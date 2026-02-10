Jones made 11 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks shut down the Patriots' running backs to the tune of just 42 yards on 13 carries (3.1 YPC). Jones was instrumental in that effort, as he was all season. The 2021 third-round pick rung up 151 tackles (80 solo), 0.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and six interceptions through 18 games, including the postseason. Jones has two years left on his contract and will carry a team-friendly $11.0 million cap hit in 2026 as the Seahawks look to defend their title.