Jones (elbow/knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but it appears the fourth-year linebacker is working through elbow and knee injuries. His practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. In four regular-season games with the Seahawks, Jones has logged 47 tackles (24 solo) and one pass defensed.