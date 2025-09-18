Jones (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The inside linebacker was a limited participant a day earlier. Jones is still dealing with a shoulder issue that he likely picked up in Week 1 against the 49ers, but he played through the injury last week and appears on track to do so again. The former Ram and Titan has yet to miss a defensive snap this season, recording 18 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups, including an interception.