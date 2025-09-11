Jones (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder issue, but he was a full go in Thursday's session and is on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday. Jones made his impact felt during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss against the 49ers, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception.