Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder issue, but he was a full go in Thursday's session and is on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday. Jones made his impact felt during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss against the 49ers, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception.
