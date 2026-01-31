Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Ready for the Super Bowl
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (Chest) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions, and the absence of any injury designation means the middle linebacker should be good to go for the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old will have one more week to recover fully, but being cleared a week before the game is a strong sign that the defensive captain will be playing.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Estimated as limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Tending to chest injury•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Dealing with illness•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Modest production in Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Nearly gets INT in Week 16 victory•