Jones (Chest) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions, and the absence of any injury designation means the middle linebacker should be good to go for the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old will have one more week to recover fully, but being cleared a week before the game is a strong sign that the defensive captain will be playing.