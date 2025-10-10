Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Ready for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jones began the week nursing a shoulder injury but has progressively increased his practice involvement. After a full session Friday, he should be ready to handle a significant workload in the middle of the Seattle defense.
