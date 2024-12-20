Jones (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the Seahawks' Week 16 contest after opening the week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a knee injury. However, he's without an injury designation for Sunday, suggesting he's already moved past the issue. Expect the first-year Seahawk to serve as one of the team's top tacklers in Week 16.