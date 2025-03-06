Jones underwent knee surgery shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The procedure was to clean up a lingering knee injury that Jones played through for the final few weeks of the regular season, and he is expected to return to football activities as soon as June. Jones is a pending free agent, and while free agency starts Monday, teams won't be able to bring players in for physicals until March 12, so a deal with another team would be delayed due to his surgery. Jones played in 16 regular-season games between the Titans (six) and Seahawks (10) in 2024 and finished with 138 tackles (77 solo) and two pass breakups.