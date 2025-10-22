Jones tallied 11 tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Seahawks' 27-19 win over the Texans on Monday.

Jones made his impact felt on the Seahawks' second defensive play of the second half, when he picked off C.J. Stroud on a deep pass intended for Nico Collins, which led to a 26-yard field goal from Jason Myers eight plays later. Jones also had a 12-yard solo sack on Stroud early in the second quarter that was negated by a penalty. Jones played every single defensive snap for the sixth time this season and led both teams in tackles Monday. He's up 59 stops through seven regular-season games, which is tied for 11th most in the NFL.