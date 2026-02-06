default-cbs-image
Jones (chest) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones was a full participant in all three practices this week, building on last week's limited sessions to produce a body of practice strong enough to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's winner-take-all game. The middle linebacker is all set to suit up for the final game of the 2025 season and compete for the Lombardi trophy.

