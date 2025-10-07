Jones logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Seahawks' 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jones has played every single defensive snap through the first five games of the regular season, and he finished Sunday's contest tied with Ty Okada for second most tackles on the Seahawks behind Coby Bryant (eight). Jones has tallied at least seven tackles in every game this season and is up to 40 tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses (two interceptions).