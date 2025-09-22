default-cbs-image
Jones recorded seven tackles (three solo) in the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Jones played 92 percent of the defensive snaps against New Orleans and now has 25 tackles (14 solo), including a pair of tackles for loss, and two pass breakups, including one interception on 205 defensive snaps through three games this season.

