Jones (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Jones missed last Sunday's win over the Cardinals due to a knee injury he suffered against the Commanders in Week 9. The starting inside linebacker being clear of an injury designation indicates his recovery has gone smoothly and he is ready to get back on the field for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Rams. In eight contests this season, Jones has accumulated 65 tackles (31 solo) and five passes defensed, including three interceptions.