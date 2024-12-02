Jones made eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.
Jones popped up on the injury report during the week with elbow and knee injuries, but he showed no signs of wear in Week 13, playing every snap and leading the team in tackles once again. The 2021 third-round pick now has 99 tackles (59 solo) through 11 games between the Seahawks and Titans.
