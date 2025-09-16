default-cbs-image
Jones recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in a 31-17 win against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Jones paced Seattle in stops while recording his first double-digit tackle total of the season. The veteran linebacker has six such performances during the regular season last year. Jones dealt with a shoulder injury early in the week but appeared fine Sunday, logging all 62 of the Seahawks' defensive snaps.

