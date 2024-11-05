Jones produced nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Jones tied with Tyrel Dodson for the team high in tackles versus his former team, who traded him to the Titans in August before the Titans traded him to Seattle in October. A 2021 third-round pick, Jones is an every-snap player for the Seahawks and should continue being a reliable fantasy option.