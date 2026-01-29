default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (chest) was estimated as a non-participant at practice on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones played 61 defensive snaps and led Seattle in tackles (eight) in the NFC Championship, but it looks like he might also have hurt his chest in that game. His status will be watched closely once the Seahawks start holding practices to prepare for the Super Bowl.

More News