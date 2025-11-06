Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Turns in limited practice at walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) was estimated to be limited practice participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones suffered a knee injury partway through Sunday Night Football. The issue appeared potentially to be serious, but his ability to participate in practice to start the week is a positive sign for his availability in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Done for night•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Season-high 11 tackles Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Solid performance in Week 6•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Ready for Week 6•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Dealing with shoulder injury•