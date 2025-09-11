Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones likely picked up the injury during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers this past Sunday, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses (one interception). The 2021 third-rounder will have two more chances this week to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's clash against Pittsburgh.