Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Working through shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones likely picked up the injury during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers this past Sunday, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses (one interception). The 2021 third-rounder will have two more chances this week to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's clash against Pittsburgh.
