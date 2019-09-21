Pocic (neck) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Pocic has been nursing a stiff neck all week. With D.J. Fluker (ankle) and Joey Hunt (ankle) both cleared to play, the Seahawks have some freedom to play at cautious with the depth interior lineman. Still, final confirmation on his status is expected to come closer to kickoff.